VFX Notes: Doctor Strange — The Magic Mystery Tour

It’s part 2 of the podcast on ‘Doctor Strange’!

In part 2 of our Doctor Strange discussion at VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters break down Method Studios’ work on the multi-verse sequence in the film. Here’s my past coverage of this sequence back at vfxblog.

You can listen to part 1, here.

Run-down

00:00 – Intro

03:13 – astral form by Framestore

05:51 – the magic mystery tour by Method

10:31 – the 5 dimensions

15:43 – the shoot and digital-double

18:42 – deleted shots and the creative process

21:50 – connection to other MCU films

28:17 – supporter credits