VFX Notes: ‘Doctor Strange’, part 1, including that freakin’ cloak

We’re gearing up for the release of the new film!

In part 1 of VFX Notes’ Doctor Strange series, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters review the film and also cover the amazing VFX for the whips, the eyes, the freakin’ cloak and the car crash.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Run down

00:00 – Intro

05:00 – Review of the film

06:13 – Director Scott Derrickson

11:20 – Filming in Nepal

16:40 – Portals, sparks and whips

21:33 – The zealot’s eyes

24:40 – The fucking Cloak of Levitation

29:50 – The car crash

34:20 – Thor and the magical beer glass

37:39 – Patreon and Member credits