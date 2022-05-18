VFX Futures: ftrack’s Fredrik Limsäter on the state of play of production tracking

We also get to the bottom of ftrack’s name…

Recently, project management and production tracking tool ftrack was acquired by Backlight. It also happens to be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, following its original development at VFX and animation studio Fido.

I was interested in what that all meant for the company, alongside the earlier acquisition of Cospective/cineSync, so I lined up a chat with ftrack founder and CEO Fredrik Limsater.

We discussed the recently developments and the state of play in production tracking for VFX and animation.

One thing Limsater also told me: how ftrack got its name.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.