VFX Futures: How all those sparks in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ were created

Pixar effects supervisor Bill Watral discusses sparks, light speed and more.

This week on VFX Futures, Ian Failes from befores & afters chats to Pixar effects supervisor Bill Watral about Lightyear. We cover everything from light speed, to ship exhausts to the huge amount of sparks required on the film (yes, there’s A LOT of sparks. A LOT.). We also dive into the tools of the trade, including how Pixar has been using Houdini and its own proprietary tools along with RenderMan in effects work. Below, check out a fun breakdown of a light speed scene from the movie.

Listen in via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.