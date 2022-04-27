Moving from VFX to games: meet Blinkmoon

What’s different, and what’s the same, about gaming and VFX?

In the latest VFX Futures podcast, Ian Failes from befores & afters talks to Hugh Behroozy and Mohsen Mousavi, former VFX artists from Scanline, who are now working in the gaming space at Blinkmoon. We discuss their road from the visual effects industry into gaming, including the cross-over between tools, artists and more.

This podcast is sponsored by Escape Technology. They are currently offering a free 3 month trial of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise and Teradici CASE. Head to their website for detailed info.

