Looking back at the practical and digital effects of ‘Anaconda’

Happy 25th birthday to the film’s animatronic snake.

To celebrate 25 years of Anaconda, befores & afters goes retro on the VFX Futures podcast with visual effects supervisor John Nelson. We look back at both the animatronic work overseen by Walt Conti and the digital VFX handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks.

In particular, there’s a fun deep dive into the waterfall shot, and the Texas Switch involving Jon Voight’s demise.

Show notes

