Concept designer Ben Mauro on building his ‘HUXLEY’ universe

How Mauro dreamt up a graphic novel project and has turned it into so much more.

In this new VFX Futures ep, concept designer Ben Mauro joins Ian Failes from befores & afters for a discussion about Mauro’s HUXLEY universe. We talk graphic novels, film projects and NTFs.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or below.

Show notes

– Ben Mauro’s dedicated HUXLEY page on his website.

– Ben Mauro’s page at ArtStation.

– Official HUXLEY website.

– Trailer for HUXLEY:

– Making-of the HUXLEY trailer: