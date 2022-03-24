VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Behind the scenes in this latest episode.

Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters show off their spidey senses in a breakdown of the VFX in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We cover in particular the work by Digital Domain, Framestore and Imageworks, overseen by VFX supe Kelly Port.

Run down

00:00:00 – intro

00:03:39 – review of Spider-Man: No Way Home

00:11:34 – The Amazing Spider-Man films

00:15:40 – the cinematography from Mauro Fiore

00:19:39 – the highway bridge fight – VFX from Digital Domain

00:34:55 – Doctor Strange’s Astral Push

00:39:56 – the mirror dimension – VFX by Framestore

00:47:09 – the green box stuff

00:49:08 – the end climax – VFX By Sony Pictures Imageworks

00:50:00 – that trailer from Brazil

00:57:18 – Tom Holland’s suit is CG!

01:08:40 – wrap up

