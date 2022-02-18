RD-Textures scans have moved to the Quixel Megascans Library

The texture sets from RD-Textures can be accessed immediately with your Epic Games account.

Quixel has announced that RD-Textures scans have now moved to the Megascans Library. RD-Textures has historically produced super-detailed texture sets for use in many different projects, from films to video games.

In a new Quixel video about the latest developments in Megascans, this announcement about RD-Textures is explained, with a whole heap of hi-res examples of textures and the resulting scenes also showcased.

You can watch the video below and see the RDT scans in the Megascans Library here.

Brought to you by Quixel: This article is part of the befores & afters : This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here