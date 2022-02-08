VFX Firsts: What was the first composite done in Nuke?

We try to get to the bottom of the first comp done at Digital Domain in their tool.

Foundry’s compositing tool Nuke began its life at Digital Domain around 1993 and 1994. I’ve always wondered what film or project was the first to use Nuke to handle a composite. Was it True Lies? Maybe Interview with a Vampire? Or slightly later with Apollo 13?

In this episode of VFX Firsts, I run through the options with Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk. We had talked to several Digital Domain crew members from back then about their memories of how Nuke got developed and where it had first been used. There are some great surprises that we relate from these conversations in the podcast.

In recent times, befores & afters has had a few different pieces of Nuke coverage, including this visual history of Nuke.

Check out the podcast at Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, or embedded below.