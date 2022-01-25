Video: Inside the VFX of ‘Black Widow’

Destruction, sky diving and Red Room fighting.

We chat to the Black Widow visual effects team, including visual effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, Digital Domain visual effects supervisor David Hodgins, and ILM visual effects supervisor Craig Hammack.

The team explain the Red Room descent work, shooting actors and reference for the free-fall, crafting the CG objects (including clouds) in the sky, and creating the VFX for the Black Widows fight.