‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Star Trek Discovery’ take out VFX Creative Arts Emmys

The single episode and season VFX awards have been announced.

The winners of the Television Academy Emmy awards relating to visual effects have been announced, and the recipients were The Mandalorian for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie, and Star Trek Discovery for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode.

Congrats to all the nominees and of course the winners – here are the full details, below.

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie

The Mandalorian

Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode



Star Trek: Discovery – Su’kal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor

Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer

Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist

Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor

Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX

Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX

Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG

Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes