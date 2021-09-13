‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Star Trek Discovery’ take out VFX Creative Arts Emmys

The single episode and season VFX awards have been announced.
The winners of the Television Academy Emmy awards relating to visual effects have been announced, and the recipients were The Mandalorian for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie, and Star Trek Discovery for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode.
Congrats to all the nominees and of course the winners – here are the full details, below.
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In a Season or a Movie
The Mandalorian
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
Star Trek: Discovery – Su’kal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor
Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor
Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX
Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX
Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG
Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes
