VFX Futures: Kevin Mack’s abstract virtual reality artworks

The art of making VR art.

You might know Kevin Mack’s visual effects work from Fight Club, Big Fish, How The Grinch Stole Christmas and What Dreams May Come, the latter film one for which Mack won a Best Visual Effects Oscar. But in more recent times, Mack has jumped head-first into the crafting of glorious abstract virtual reality artworks. Anandala is his latest effort, an experience currently an Official Selection of the 78th Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia.

Here, Mack joins befores & afters editor Ian Failes to discuss how he makes his art with Houdini and real-time tools, how he transitioned from VFX, and where he sees this side of content creation heading into the future.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or via the RSS feed. There’s also a player embedded below.

Show notes

– Kevin Mack website and Instagram

– Anandala trailer

– Venice Biennale Film Festival – Venice VR Expanded information

– Blortasia on Steam

– Zen Parade on the Oculus Store