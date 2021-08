A new ILM StageCraft video has been released.

This is a fun video: it features a range of the directors, VFX crew and other key creatives from The Mandalorian discussing the use of ILM’s StageCraft and its real-time render engine Helios. There’s some neat behind the scenes, and even a glimpse of locations around the world where StageCraft stages have been established.

Check it out below: