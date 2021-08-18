Phil Tippett goes behind the scenes of ‘MAD GOD’

A video excerpt from a VIEW Conference chat with the stop-motion/VFX legend.

Last year at the VIEW Conference, I had the pleasure of chatting to Phil Tippett about his epic MAD GOD. The film is now being screened at various film festivals, and so I thought it might be a fun time to revisit an excerpt from that chat where Phil discussed some fun behind the scenes photos showcasing the production.

Here’s the excerpt, below.

Also, here’s the full teaser trailer to MAD GOD.