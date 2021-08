The latest in VFX and animation tech.

Nvidia announced its RTX A2000 GPU, specifically with a low-profile design.

Autodesk has released a new Bifrost extension for Maya.

Epic Games made a new video to showcase Lumen in UE5.

Adobe announced a new 3D warp tool for Substance 3D Painter in a SIGGRAPH 2021 session.

Chaos has launched V-Ray 5 for Unreal Engine.