VFX Notes: Ep 5 – The Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise, Old, and de-ageing VFX

Notes on the latest films and techniques.

Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters are back with episode 5 of VFX Notes. This week we’re chatting about the visual effects in The Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise and Old, and we’re discussing the huge prevalence of digital de-ageing VFX right now, including compositing and complete digital human techniques.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts and at Spotify, or via the embedded video of us below, which includes clips and images. Also below, a quick overview of the episode, and some show notes.

Episode run down

11:45 – The Suicide Squad

44:29 – Jungle Cruise

1:04:20 – Old

1:11:19 – De-ageing VFX

1:50:50 – Our recommendations on the web

Show notes

The Suicide Squad

Jungle Cruise

Old

De-ageing VFX

– befores & afters articles on End Game, Black Widow, The Irishman, Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate (plus, making of de-ageing in Dark Fate).

Links

– Jonathan Rinzler’s Twitter account. The author, responsible for many incredible making-of film books, sadly passed away recently.

– SIGGRAPH 2021

– VIEW Conference