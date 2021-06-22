Articles
by Ian Failes

I kinda love that you can bid on this Phil Tippett video cassette

Tape contains original animatics for the ‘Jedi’ Rancor sequence.

Propstore’s latest entertainment memorabilia auction is coming up soon, and one of the items is, well, here’s the listing:

Lot # 1192: INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC (ILM) – Phil Tippett’s Pre-Production Rancor Animatics Video Cassette

The tape is a Sony Betamax one. So, not only will you be able to watch the animatics (if you have a Betamax player), you will also have the ‘old-school’ tape item itself, which is pretty cool. Here’s the full listing and an excerpt below. Happy bidding.

Phil Tippett’s Rancor animatics video cassette made during pre-production on Richard Marquand’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Tippett, the film’s creature and makeup designer, created test animatics for the stop-motion Rancor puppet with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) optical technician Duncan Myers as Luke Skywalker and Kim Marks as director of photography. Tippett received a Special Achievement Award for Visual Effects for his work. This lot consists of a Sony Betamax cassette labeled “Rancor Pit 3-10-82,” its cardboard sleeve, and a digital transfer of the animatics. The footage runs just under three minutes. It is in excellent overall condition. Dimensions: 7″ x 4″ x 1″ (18 cm x 10.25 cm x 2.5 cm)

 