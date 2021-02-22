Get the VFX studio and indie perspective on virtual production at Vertex

Get the VFX studio and indie perspective on virtual production at Vertex

All the details on a panel I’m hosting at the conference.

Heads up: this Thursday 25th February at 1pm UK time, I’ll be hosting a panel at the Vertex conference called ‘Virtual Production: The Latest Tech From VFX Studios and Indie Creators’. It includes the following expert guests:

– Paul Franklin, visual effects supervisor and creative director, DNEG

– Theo Jones, VFX supervisor and FUSE project lead, Framestore

– Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, director/producer

They’ve all leapt into the latest virtual production techniques, both at the studio and indie level, and they’ll be revealing the latest films, tests, projects and tips and tricks for working in real-time, LED wall and virtual production.

Here’s how to sign up. Conference tickets are just £25.00. Don’t miss the other amazing sessions, too.