WANTED: your story suggestions

What do you want to see more of at befores & afters?

Hi readers, it’s been a big year at befores & afters. I’ve been aiming to post content pretty much daily here, there’s the brand new print publication (!), and technical stories have been ramping up on the site as well.

But what would you like to see more of in 2021? Let me know what kinds of stories, coverage and retro pieces you want to read. Hit me up in the comments or via email at beforesandafters@gmail.com.

Thanks for reading, as always. – Ian