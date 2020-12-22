Article
by Ian Failes

VFX notes from the ICG ‘Mandalorian’ s2 panel

befores & afters live-tweeted some highlights.

Today, Local 600/ICG Magazine hosted an amazing panel on s2 of The Mandalorian, hosted by Executive Editor David Geffner, which dived into the LED Volume work and VFX from this season.

It featured Director of Photography Baz Idoine, Director of Photography Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography David Klein ASC, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Bluff, and Director Bryce Dallas Howard.

I live-tweeted some highlights, and here they are, below.

 

