VFX notes from the ICG ‘Mandalorian’ s2 panel

Today, Local 600/ICG Magazine hosted an amazing panel on s2 of The Mandalorian, hosted by Executive Editor David Geffner, which dived into the LED Volume work and VFX from this season.

It featured Director of Photography Baz Idoine, Director of Photography Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography David Klein ASC, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Bluff, and Director Bryce Dallas Howard.

And @BryceDHoward just shared a fun story about how @Jon_Favreau wanted to ensure when they filmed a magic hour shot for that ep, even though on Volume magic hour could last forever, that they shot it a little 'compromised' like you would have to in real life. #TheMandolorian — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020

WOW – only 6 practical stormtroopers on set in this fight scene, the rest were digital by @ImageEngine #TheMandalorian #ICGLocal600 pic.twitter.com/aFdvIQdnvo — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020

Now @ILMVFX's Richard Bluff discussing ILM's awesome brain bar Stagecraft crew who worked on the Volume day by day #TheMandalorian #ICGLocal600 pic.twitter.com/oQ0M5WUK14 — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020

(As in, post-VFX work) — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020

OK, the awesome scrapyard scene in ep 7. DOP Matthew Jensen discussing mix of Volume and built set. 'You eye tends to not figure out what's reality and what's not' #TheMandalorian #ICGLocal600 pic.twitter.com/Yb3UOUYmxB — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020

OMG, junkyard was table-top miniature and photographed and projected on LED walls (ie real photography). — Ian Failes (@ianfailes) December 21, 2020