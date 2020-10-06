Want to get started in virtual production? Unreal Engine has a quick way to begin

Epic Games has released free ‘Virtual Production Primer’.

Epic Games has announced a free online learning resource called the Virtual Production Primer. It contains 15 hours of curated content and goes over the fundamentals of their game engine Unreal Engine and how it relates to virtual production techniques.

I’ve noted before that many people were asking me how they can learn Unreal Engine; a similar question people tend to ask is how they can use it for virtual production. This looks like a good way to get started.

Here’s the listing of available content in the free Primer course.

A Tour of the New Unreal Engine Learning Portal | 6 minutes

Your First Hour with Unreal Engine | 1 hour, 3 minutes

Comprehending Projects and File Structure | 42 minutes

Unreal Editor Fundamentals – Editor Introduction | 1 hour, 33 minutes

Real-Time Rendering Fundamentals | 29 minutes

Virtual Summer Education Seminar 2020: Virtual Production — Core Principles, Part 1 | 1 hour, 25 minutes

Virtual Summer Education Seminar 2020: Virtual Production — Core Principles, Part 2 | 1 hours, 30 minutes

Sequencer for Virtual Production | 46 minutes

Virtual Production Primer Additional Resources | 9 hours

You can access the course here.