Models, miniatures and motion control!

In a really fun ILM video, the studio has showcased the design and build of a miniature Razor Crest model for filming during the making of The Mandalorian.

Not only that, there’s also a great look at the custom motion control camera system created by VFX supe John Knoll to shoot the model.

So awesome that ILM has made this, kudos to director Chris Hawkinson and producer Greg Grusby. Check out the video below.