Making Supergirl and Shazam! fly

A DC Fandome panel.

This is a very fun panel video to watch on the flying techniques used in Supergirl and Shazam!

It includes Supergirl senior visual effects supervisor Armen Kevorkian, co-executive producer/director Jesse Warn and Melissa Benoist’s stunt double Jennifer Clarke, as well as SHAZAM! visual effects producer Cari Thomas, visual effects supervisor Michael Wassel, visual effects co-producer Adam Lagattuta and visual effects production supervisor Wesley Barker.