The director of ‘Shazam!’ just revealed a whole bunch of VFX behind the scenes from the film

0

Some great videos and stills to check out.

On his Twitter account (@ponysmasher), Shazam! director David F. Sandberg just held a ‘#QuarantineWatchParty’ for the film, where he detailed and showed off some neat behind the scenes.

This included a whole bunch of VFX-related pics and videos, some of which I’ve embedded below. In fact, if you look back at Sandberg’s tweets over the past few months, and in some detailed videos he makes, the director has been fantastic in sharing what goes on behind the scenes in filmmaking in general.

Here’s some select Shazam! tweets from the watch party:

Get exclusive content, join the befores & afters Patreon community

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply