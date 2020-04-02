The director of ‘Shazam!’ just revealed a whole bunch of VFX behind the scenes from the film

Some great videos and stills to check out.

On his Twitter account (@ponysmasher), Shazam! director David F. Sandberg just held a ‘#QuarantineWatchParty’ for the film, where he detailed and showed off some neat behind the scenes.

This included a whole bunch of VFX-related pics and videos, some of which I’ve embedded below. In fact, if you look back at Sandberg’s tweets over the past few months, and in some detailed videos he makes, the director has been fantastic in sharing what goes on behind the scenes in filmmaking in general.

Here’s some select Shazam! tweets from the watch party:

It’s always hard letting second unit shoot stuff, you want to shoot it all yourself. Sivana and Shazam flying around was such boring blue screen work though that I happily gave it all to second unit. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/wtLKTPWK4E — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

I played all three crocodile men. It was extremely uncomfortable . #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/nZGW0Az23y — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Here’s two of the sins the way they looked on set #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/pPkfqCWlBD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Look at Asher nearly kicking himself in the back for the shot of him jumping off the roof. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/WAFqayYMc2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

We bought 4 or 5 buses for this scene. We had half busses for certain scenes. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/kyVROXnpjZ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Found this work in progress of ⁦@lottalosten⁩ ‘a death. It shows even better how gruesome her death really is. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/qbPTP4z1fh — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

