Yes, it’s a big effects sequence, but you might be surprised at just what VFX was involved

UPP’s VFX breakdown for the highway chase in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’

It’s not surprising that the first highway chase in Terminator: Dark Fate is an effects-heavy sequence, in terms of both practical and digital effects and stunt work.

But this new UPP VFX reel reveals so many of the individual effects requirements of that sequence, including CG vehicles, take-overs, paint-outs of stunt vehicles and other elements, digi-doubles, CG assets for match-moving, smoke and atmosphere enhancement, and a lot more.

Watch it below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...