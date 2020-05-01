Create, edit and preview your real-time scenes in Unreal Engine

A video guide to Unreal Engine’s Sequencer.

If you’ve been making interactive content in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a powerful way to bring it all together is via Sequencer. It’s a multi-track editor in which you can create and preview cinematic sequences in real time. The idea is to make your cinematics for viewing in game, or even render out image sequences for further editing.

In this exclusive video below, you’ll get an oversight of the tech behind Sequencer, plus a demo of how to actually use it and get started editing your real-time scenes.

Now that you’ve seen what Sequencer can do, here’s a bunch of places where you can go to learn even more:

1. Detailed files – Unreal Engine’s own detailed documentation on Sequencer.

2. ‘Your First Hour in Sequencer’ – a video course that gets you up and running, quickly. There are other great Sequencer courses in Unreal Engine’s Course Library, too.

3. Example projects – here you can download full Unreal Engine sample projects to try out Sequencer with, such as this subway scene.

