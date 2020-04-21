Pixar is breaking down some key scenes from its films

Starting with the final Omnidroid fight in ‘The Incredibles’.

I missed this when it was posted a few days ago, but there’s a new video series on Pixar’s YouTube page called ‘Pixar Scenes Explained’.

First up are The Incredibles director of Photography Patrick Lin and lead layout Artist Robert Anderson breaking down the final Omnidroid fight in the film.

It’s a fun insight to the different stages of production at Pixar that don’t always get talked about when people think of animation. Check it out below.

