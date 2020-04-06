Pixar did some greenscreen experiments for ‘Onward’s’ Dad character

A new behind the scenes video.

Pixar’s Onward is out soon on home entertainment release, and one of the featurettes that will be included is about how the team ‘conjured’ Dad, the character which is initially just a pair of pants.

In the video, it shows how the filmmakers experimented with a greenscreen shoot to see what a man’s pants – sans the rest of his body – would look like. There’s also a glimpse of some separate simul-cam shooting to see how wind blowing on the camera might add some impact to the conjuring shots.

You can check out befores & afters’ other Onward coverage here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...