Red Giant has just announced Universe 3.2, an update to its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins.

The video above dives into the latest developments, which include new tools for broadcast graphics, social media content (the tools are called Typographic, Reframe, Warp, Multitone and Socialize) and an update to Finisher.

This blog post at Red Giant has a lot more detail, as well.

