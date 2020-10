A new Red Giant film, with dinosaurs (sort of).

Dino Feast is an animated short written, directed, illustrated and narrated by 9-year-old Eva Worley and animated by her dad Seth Worley (who is director of content at Red Giant-Maxon and co-founder of Plot Devices). The film was made with various Red Giant tools, and in After Effects.

As with a lot of these fun Red Giant projects, there’s a great making of film. Both videos are below. There’s also more info in this Red Giant blog post.