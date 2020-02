Seth Worley’s Dark Colors is a super-fun short where drawings get transformed into real monsters.

It’s also a short that makes the most of Red Giant’s suite of VFX software.

You catch watch the short here, and above is the making of video. It showcases the shoot, CG character creation and specific Red Giant tools used. There’s more information at the Red Giant website, too.

