Luma Pictures has released a breakdown of its Molten Man and Cyclone FX work for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is nominated for a VES Award for Best Effects Simulations.

The video above includes commentary on the procedural approach to the FX sims, so you get a really great picture of how the studio approached it.

You can also read more at Luma’s website, here.

