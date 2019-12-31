How good is stunt-vis

Stunt performer Vladimír Furdík gives a fun insight into ‘The Witcher’.

Vladimír Furdík, who portrayed the Night King in Game of Thrones, has posted some behind the scenes videos relating to Netflix’s new show The Witcher, including fight prep and stunt-vis from the Geralt vs Striga fight.

The Striga stunt-vis is particularly interesting, owing to the partial costume, the cardboard box set-up and the use of some digital effects to enhance the action.

It’s cool to be able to see this kind of planning and prep work, which looked great in the final episodes. You can check out the videos below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...