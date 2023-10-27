Issue #13 of befores & afters magazine is out, and it goes deep on VFX CREATURES

Get the magazine in print and e-book form right now.

Each issue of befores & afters magazine covers one particular theme, and this month for issue #13 (BUY IT HERE), the mag delves into the world of VFX creatures with several different visual effects studios!

Here are the in-depth stories featured this issue:

– Cinesite on the Aeschna in The Witcher

– Zoic Studios on their augmentation of practical puppets for Sweet Tooth

– Sony Pictures Imageworks on Vulture in Across the Spider-Verse

– Accenture Song on the shockdog in The Nevers

– MPC on Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

– Framestore on Beki in Foundation

– DNEG on the Megalodons in Meg 2: The Trench

– Scanline on the giant octopus in Meg 2: The Trench

– Wētā FX on the Hunter Killers in Invasion

There’s 100 pages full of material about the build process for these creatures, including the tools used and the very particular artistry behind the work.

Get the issue direct from Amazon. Here’s a link to some Amazon stores, but make sure you check out your local store for the issue.

USA — UK — Canada — Germany — France — Spain — Italy — Australia — Japan — Sweden — Poland — Netherlands

Hope you enjoy this month’s issue!