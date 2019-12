Come fly with me.

I’ve covered Maleficent: Mistress of Evil here at befores & afters in relation to the on-set work required for shooting actors who would eventually have wings.

Now Disney has released two featurettes previewing the DVD/Blu-ray of the film, which dive into the VFX, led by MPC, and the flying stunts.

Check those out below, plus here’s where to buy the DVD/Blu-ray.

