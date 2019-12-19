Exclusive: Method’s ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ VFX breakdown

For Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate, Method Studios realized a five-minute sequence in which our heroes steal a C-5 military aircraft and take on a bunch of adversaries, not to mention the new Rev-9 Terminator who has commandeered a helicopter.

You can see this action in this exclusive VFX breakdown from Method Studios, above. Method Studios’ visual effects supervisor Glenn Melenhorst oversaw the work at the studio under production VFX supervisor Eric Barba.

The video shows how the sequence was filmed either on location or on bluescreen set pieces, with Method then adding many of the aircraft and vehicles as CG assets. Check out more about Method Studios’ work on the film, here.

