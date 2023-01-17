Real and synthetic: the VFX of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

One of the most incredible films of 2022.

Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes explore the extensive visual effects work in Top Gun: Maverick, which has largely not received any VFX coverage in the press so far.

The use of real aerial photography mixed and matched with CG planes, environments and other elements is seamless.

Run-down

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:30 – sponsors

00:01:42 – Podcast begins

00:02:53 – shout out to our supporters

00:03:35 – our review of Top Gun Maverick

00:06:47 – Tom Cruise trying to save the cinema one film at the time

00:07:30 – a short review of the film

00:14:54 – how did they do the film?

00:16:23 – the Bluray behind the scenes

00:18:43 – lack of transparency regarding the VFX

00:20:14 – stunts seem to connect better to the audience

00:21:58 – they really did film some of it!

00:24:36 – the home versions tend to look different

00:31:08 – the camera rigs

00:39:14 – the CineJet camera

00:42:06 – the VFX

00:46:33 – the Darkstar plane

00:47:49 – the VFX environments

00:48:49 – it could win the Oscars for best VFX

00:49:27 – there’s history here…

00:51:36 – some people don’t believe there’s any VFX on some films

00:52:56 – the toxic comments against CG and VFX

00:55:58 – the lack of transparency and the lying!

00:58:20 – Tom Cruise never mentions the VFX crew

01:04:25 – Jennifer Connelly’s pants

01:07:57 – a fan theory about Top Gun

01:11:05 – wrap up

01:11:55 – Patreon and Members credits