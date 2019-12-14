Come to the dark side, with FXhome

Releasing in honor of a certain new Star Wars film coming out soon is this FXhome trailer for ‘The Rise of the Dark Side’, made with the company’s editing and VFX platform, HitFilm.

Accompanying the release is a set of masterclasses, including on topics such as creating a Star Wars-style title, creating a force lightning effect and tracking a AT-ST model.

Looks like there’s some fun stuff here to explore and play with in the HitFilm software.

