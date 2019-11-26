Stylized animation with real-time tech

Earlier this year I got to visit the team at Blue Zoo Animation Studio in London to check out their space. While there, they were working on an experimental short film called Ada.

This stylized film was made with, among other tools, Unreal Engine. The idea was that Blue Zoo could produce something that might normally have been done with other toolsets but still with a 2D and hand-drawn/textured feel.

The video above is an Epic/Unreal Engine case study, which includes interviews with key crew, plus a bunch of behind the scenes from the film.

