Exclusive Video: Making ‘Far From Home’s’ Molten Man

A first look at this behind the scenes VFX breakdown from Luma Pictures.

Luma Pictures has provided befores & afters with a first look at their behind the scenes reel showcasing the studio’s creation of Molten Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home, plus a range of other VFX sequences in the film.

Combining live-action plates, CG animation and FX sims, Luma Pictures capitalized on their RILL nodal network automation system to help create Molten Man. RILL enabled artists to use ‘plug-in building blocks’ to help define the look of the creature.

Luma’s work on the film has garnered them a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 2019 Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) awards. The winner will be announced December 2nd.

Check out the breakdown below:

