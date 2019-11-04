Some early behind the scenes from ‘His Dark Materials’

A few places to check out befores & afters from the show.

His Dark Materials has just begun airing on BBC One and HBO. I’ll be jumping into some coverage later in the season, but for now, you can check out a few places for some early articles on Framestore’s VFX work for the series.

First, check out Metro’s His Dark Materials: Behind-the-scenes magic that created the Daemons – from puppets to lifelike CGI, which does have a bunch of befores and afters imagery.

Then there’s inews’ Secrets behind the scenes of His Dark Materials, from bear armour to daemon’s whimpers, which has some neat on-set pics.

Look out for my in-depth VFX coverage a few eps in.

