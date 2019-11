Houdini 18 will feature a new feature set called Solaris, which is designed for layout, lookdev and lighting, and it happens all natively in USD.

I saw this demo’d at the RenderMan Art and Science Fair at SIGGRAPH this year, it’s incredible.

There’s also new Houdini features and enhancements in Vellum, fluids, pyro, destruction and modeling. The video above is just sneak peek, there’s more to come on November 7th.

