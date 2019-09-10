CGTrader’s 3D Projects helps you find freelance 3D artists for your project

CGTrader is the exclusive sponsor of #freelance3Dartist week.

All this week at befores & afters we’re asking freelance 3D artists about their careers and for advice for others looking to start in the industry.

It’s all thanks to CG Trader’s 3D Projects offering. Here you can use CGTrader’s platform to connect with modelers, animators, riggers, 3D print pros and more. Here’s how it works:

You describe your project via a form to make a freelance offer Select a freelancer after reviewing quotes. You can also browse previous projects and search for 3D artists Prepay the budget to CGTrader, let the freelancer know when to start, and then release the payment when you are happy with the result.

Here’s four freelance 3D artists available for hire, and links to their portfolios, where they also have models for sale:

Jack Furneri (an example of one of his models is the feature image)

Michael Beresin

squir

d1amondfox

Head over to https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-modeling-jobs for more information on how it all works.

