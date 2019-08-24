Feather facts from ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

What went into crafting Leslie Jones’ Zeta character.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 from Sony Pictures Animation is a riot. That’s due to so many things coming together to make a great film, including the addition of a new character, Zeta (voiced by Leslie Jones).

Zeta has a unique design; a long neck and many, many feathers particularly around her face like a lion’s mane. To bring Zeta to life on screen, Sony Pictures Imageworks took many of the things it already knew about crafting CG birds, and extended them. In this visual breakdown, Imageworks visual effects supervisor R. Stirling Duguid discusses the fresh challenges the new character posed to the team.

Emoting with feathers

R. Stirling Duguid: The initial artwork for Zeta had her with a mane of hair and feathers, and that mane of hair and feathers started directly around her face, almost directly attached to her eyeballs and her beak. Our first instinct in looking at the 2D artwork that was provided by the production designer Pete Oswald, was that we’d have to come up with a creative solution, because what was going to happen, as Zeta was emoting, let’s say she’s either talking or if she goes from a smile to a frown, if we had hairs and feathers that were actually attached to that area of her mouth, they would really move up and down a lot and probably be distracting when she’s emoting and talking.

So, that was an area that, from the artwork to the final model and design, we kind of had to make a few compromises. Essentially, what we had to do is add some bands in between there in order to allow for some shearing so that she was able to move her mouth as much as the animators wanted, but not have this huge mane going up and down with her mouth. Luckily, she has a very long and thin torso. It’s very noodle-like, so that gave the animators a lot to work with, as far as how her body moves.

Feather features

She has over 8.4 million hairs, which is quite a large number. Now, on the Angry Birds characters, we have on all of them, we pretty much have a base of hair, and then the feathers are a little bit more of an accent. On Zeta, especially on the wings, we have quite a few flight feathers, but on the torso, we have much fewer feathers that are more accents. Zeta has over 700 feathers. And then because of her mane, we had to make some special controls for those. Zeta herself, in the anim rig, has 1,200 controls, which is pretty much over double of what any other bird had in the movie.

Tooth truth

Zeta has almost like a Muppet-like beak, and then on the left side of her beak, she has two teeth, and on the right side of the beak, she has just one tooth. When we got the packet from the visdev department, whenever they illustrated her, say in the storyboards, they only wanted the teeth visible on the front side of her, ie., whichever way her beak was facing. That’s one thing most people won’t catch. When she turns her head from one side to the other, the animators had to animate her teeth on and off so that you never see the teeth on the back side.

