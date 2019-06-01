A new VFX featurette on Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’

Grady Cofer breaks down ILM’s doppelgänger work in the film.

A short visual effects featurette has been released in conjunction with the impending arrival of Jordan Peele’s Us on DVD and Blu-ray, in which ILM VFX supe Grady Cofer discusses how the ‘twinning’ shots in the film were done (with stunt doubles, splitscreens, head replacements and face replacements). It looks to be part of a larger featurette called ‘Tethered Together: Making Us Twice’. Check out the short clip below.

And you can pre-order the Blu-ray here.

