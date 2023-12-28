How Framestore turned Hugh Grant into an Oompa Loompa for ‘Wonka’

A discussion about the process, but also about crafting comedy in visual effects.

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to Wonka production VFX supervisor Graham Page, Framestore VFX supervisor Robert Allman and Framestore animation supervisor Dale Newton about the fully digital Oompa Loompa played by Hugh Grant in the film.

This discussion is a fun one, not only for the technical aspects of crafting the performance of this fully CG character, but also looking at what it takes to create visual effects for comedic aspects of a film. Plus, we also dive into the ideas of how and how much to ‘capture’ for a performance for a human-like, and then embellishing it to craft the final character.

Check out the podcast below, plus a clip from the film.