Issue #14 of befores & afters mag is out and goes deep into in-house VFX tools

From Spider-Verse to Transformers to the Little Mermaid: how bespoke tools brought these films to life.

Have you ever wondered how new tools get developed inside visual effects and animation studios? Well, wonder no more by checking out the latest issue of befores & afters magazine.

Issue #14 takes you on deep dive of proprietary tools made inside studios, used for animation, compositing, simulation and so much more.

As always, you can pick up the issue in PRINT or as an E-BOOK exclusively at Amazon. It’s available in so many worldwide stores, find the link to your store below, or make sure you check out your local store.

And don’t forget to check out the many back issues, all still available.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The tools covered in issue #14 are:

– Deep Defocus by Wētā FX, used on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– ilp_ocean by Important Looking Pirates, used on films like Slumberland

– Transformation tool by MPC, used on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

– Tools for crafting coral and choreographing animation by Framestore, used on The Little Mermaid

– Tools for stylized animation by The Third Floor

– ML Cloth by Digital Domain, used on Blue Beetle

– Kismet by Sony Pictures Imageworks, used on Across the Spider-Verse

– Gaffer at Image Engine and Cinesite

– Groom Onion Shader at Axis Studios

– Doodle at DreamWorks Animation, used on Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Find issue #14 at your local Amazon store:

USA https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNTYD24V

UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Canada https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Germany https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0CNTYD24V

France https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Spain https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Italy https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Australia https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Japan https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Sweden https://www.amazon.se/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Poland https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0CNTYD24V

Netherlands https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0CNTYD24V