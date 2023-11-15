Wētā FX will showcase their work on ‘The Marvels’ at SIGGRAPH Asia Sydney

Plus, a look at other VFX-related presentations coming up at the conference.

SIGGRAPH Asia Sydney is less than a month away!

It’s happening 12 – 15 December 2023 at the ICC Sydney, Australia, which is an amazing spot in Darling Harbour right in the heart of the city.

befores & afters will of course be there as a media supporter.

I thought I’d showcase here a couple of key sessions that will feature visual effects presenters.

Here’s just some of the line-up:

Unravelling The VFX Behind The Marvels, with Sabine Laimer – Wētā FX

The Intersection Of Art And Technology: Creative Design At Industrial Light & Magic, with Rob Bredow – ILM





From Virtual Cinematography To Virtual Production, with Paul Debevec – Netflix

Blood, Guts And Fur: The Visual Effects Behind Cocaine Bear, with Robin Hollander – Wētā FX

Character Animation Panel – ILM’s Rob Coleman, Emily Dean from Blur Studio & Nexus Studios and Raqi Syed from Victoria University

Digital Humans Panel, with Christophe Hery from Meta and Mark Sagar from Soul Machines

Wētā FX’s Joe Letteri is also one of the keynote speakers at the conference.

You can register for SIGGRAPH Asia Sydney