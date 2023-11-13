How channeling was different on season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’

Plus, how to make a fiery dragon.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re talking season 2 of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time with visual effects supervisor Andy Scrase and visual effects producer Brian Shows.

In this ep we jump into the biggest effects challenges of the season, which related to a new approach to channeling and dealing with several battles, including the tower battle and the fiery dragon in the final season 2 episode.

Listen to the podcast below, and see Framestore’s VFX breakdown for the series.